6138 Hadley Commons Drive

Welcome Home to Winthrop Village! This townhome is available NOW and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, AND a 2 car garage! Not to mention...a small backyard...perfect for enjoying the outdoors & letting your pup out to play. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and the washer and dryer. Downstairs features a half bath and an open concept living area. There is also a formal front room that can be used as an office or playroom. With over 1700 sq ft of living space, you'll be able to live comfortably without feeling cramped. The community pool and playground are a short walk from the front door AND you have the convenience of a walk or very short drive to Publix, Starbucks, and the other Winthrop Restaurants! Put in your application today!