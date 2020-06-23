6109 Olivedale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1280142



This gorgeous home features a wide open floorplan with plenty of space for creativity. There is an open concept kitchen which is cook friendly with plenty of storage. The back screened porch area looks over a peaceful green space with lots of privacy. There are spacious walk in closets for your entire wardrobe. The property comes with a washer and dryer. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.