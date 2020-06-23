All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:21 PM

6109 Olivedale Drive

6109 Olivedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1280142

This gorgeous home features a wide open floorplan with plenty of space for creativity. There is an open concept kitchen which is cook friendly with plenty of storage. The back screened porch area looks over a peaceful green space with lots of privacy. There are spacious walk in closets for your entire wardrobe. The property comes with a washer and dryer. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Olivedale Drive have any available units?
6109 Olivedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 6109 Olivedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Olivedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Olivedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Olivedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6109 Olivedale Drive offer parking?
No, 6109 Olivedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6109 Olivedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6109 Olivedale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Olivedale Drive have a pool?
No, 6109 Olivedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Olivedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Olivedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Olivedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Olivedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Olivedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Olivedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
