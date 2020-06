Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll make long-lasting memories in this charming home! Features includes a two-car garage with tile flooring, an open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace in the living room that sets perfectly for relaxation. Cook your meals in the kitchen that's equipped with stylish countertops and updated appliances. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub with a separate shower. Enjoy the warm Tampa weather on the screened-in patio! Make this house your home and apply today!