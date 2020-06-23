13321 Graham Yarden Dr

Amenities

South Fork - Come take a look at this Beautiful home located in the community of South Fork. The home is a 5 bedroom, 4 bath home, with the Master located on the 1st floor. The Kitchen has a large amount of storage, and overlooks the Living room space. The home has a large Lanai, and is located on a large lot, giving you plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. After Tenant is approved by application for lease, Tenant is then required by Home Association to fill out a Approval Agreement $50 and Background check of $30 each adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4642541)