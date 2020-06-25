13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

This well-designed 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,450 SF home features a combined living room and dining room, and a split bedroom plan.



The kitchen really is perfect for the family chef and overlooks the spacious family room keeping families connected. Featuring a full appliance suite, lots of counter space, an abundance of cabinets, and a cute breakfast nook perfect for casual meals.



The sizable master bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet and the en suite bath boasts dual sinks, and a bath and shower combination.

The roomy secondary bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home and share a second full bathroom with a bath and shower combo.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!



This charming home is located in the Summerfield-area of Riverview with great community amenities that include an 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground. Close to shops, gyms, restaurants, and an easy commute on I-275 to Tampa and Brandon, this home won't last long. Schedule a showing today!