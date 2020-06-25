All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE

13315 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13315 Prestwick Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
This well-designed 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,450 SF home features a combined living room and dining room, and a split bedroom plan. 

The kitchen really is perfect for the family chef and overlooks the spacious family room keeping families connected. Featuring a full appliance suite, lots of counter space, an abundance of cabinets, and a cute breakfast nook perfect for casual meals.

The sizable master bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet and the en suite bath boasts dual sinks, and a bath and shower combination. 
The roomy secondary bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home and share a second full bathroom with a bath and shower combo. 

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

This charming home is located in the Summerfield-area of Riverview with great community amenities that include an 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground. Close to shops, gyms, restaurants, and an easy commute on I-275 to Tampa and Brandon, this home won't last long. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE have any available units?
13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13315 PRESTWICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
