13222 Satin Lily Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

13222 Satin Lily Dr

13222 Satin Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13222 Satin Lily Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
4/3 Home in the Triple Creek Community - Be the VERY FIRST to occupy this newly constructed single-story North Carolina model by Lennar. This smart home is appointed with Amazon Echo controlled Ring doorbell, WiFi thermostat, Z-wave smart lock. Oversized tiles throughout the common & wet areas and plush carpeting in all the bedrooms. The open concept living area is great for entertaining. The kitchen is appointed with 42" wood cabinets with soft close doors/drawers and topped with quartz counter tops and complimented with black stainless steel appliances.The laundry room is accessible from the master bathroom and it comes with a new washer and dryer set. This convenient single level layout is very energy efficient - no annoying stairways or noisy footsteps upstairs! Large 2-car garage. High-tech features like Amazon Echo controlled Ring doorbell, WiFi thermostat, Z-wave smart lock. Entertain your family and friends in the open concept kitchen / family room / backyard patio. Host amazing gatherings or just relax at the fantastic community clubhouse with BBQ area, fitness center, pools, sport courts and kid's play area. There's so much to do right here at your brand-new home, close to restaurants and shopping yet so peaceful and quiet in this wonderful family environment. Come see for yourself!

About Lennar's Triple Creek homes in Riverview https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/tampa/riverview/triple-creek

(RLNE5180220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 Satin Lily Dr have any available units?
13222 Satin Lily Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13222 Satin Lily Dr have?
Some of 13222 Satin Lily Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 Satin Lily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13222 Satin Lily Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 Satin Lily Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13222 Satin Lily Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13222 Satin Lily Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13222 Satin Lily Dr offers parking.
Does 13222 Satin Lily Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13222 Satin Lily Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 Satin Lily Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13222 Satin Lily Dr has a pool.
Does 13222 Satin Lily Dr have accessible units?
No, 13222 Satin Lily Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 Satin Lily Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13222 Satin Lily Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

