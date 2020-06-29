13222 Satin Lily Dr

Amenities

4/3 Home in the Triple Creek Community - Be the VERY FIRST to occupy this newly constructed single-story North Carolina model by Lennar. This smart home is appointed with Amazon Echo controlled Ring doorbell, WiFi thermostat, Z-wave smart lock. Oversized tiles throughout the common & wet areas and plush carpeting in all the bedrooms. The open concept living area is great for entertaining. The kitchen is appointed with 42" wood cabinets with soft close doors/drawers and topped with quartz counter tops and complimented with black stainless steel appliances.The laundry room is accessible from the master bathroom and it comes with a new washer and dryer set. This convenient single level layout is very energy efficient - no annoying stairways or noisy footsteps upstairs! Large 2-car garage. High-tech features like Amazon Echo controlled Ring doorbell, WiFi thermostat, Z-wave smart lock. Entertain your family and friends in the open concept kitchen / family room / backyard patio. Host amazing gatherings or just relax at the fantastic community clubhouse with BBQ area, fitness center, pools, sport courts and kid's play area. There's so much to do right here at your brand-new home, close to restaurants and shopping yet so peaceful and quiet in this wonderful family environment. Come see for yourself!



About Lennar's Triple Creek homes in Riverview https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/tampa/riverview/triple-creek



