pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

12671 Belcroft Drive Available 08/01/19 Panther Trace! 4 Bedroom, Plus Loft! Master on Main! Stainless Steel Appliances! Must See! -

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, plus loft, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the highly sought after Panther Trace subdivision. Panther Trace features some of the best amenities around, including beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, club house, multiple playgrounds, and scenic walking paths. Excellent location just off of Hwy 301 and only minutes to dining, shopping, and local entertainment.



This home features new paint, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures! The master suite is on the main level with a large walk-in closet. The three secondary bedrooms are upstairs along with the oversized loft. The multi-functional loft space could be used as an additional family, office, or playroom. Must see!!--



