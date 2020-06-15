All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

12671 Belcroft Drive

12671 Belcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12671 Belcroft Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
12671 Belcroft Drive Available 08/01/19 Panther Trace! 4 Bedroom, Plus Loft! Master on Main! Stainless Steel Appliances! Must See! -
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, plus loft, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the highly sought after Panther Trace subdivision. Panther Trace features some of the best amenities around, including beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, club house, multiple playgrounds, and scenic walking paths. Excellent location just off of Hwy 301 and only minutes to dining, shopping, and local entertainment.

This home features new paint, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures! The master suite is on the main level with a large walk-in closet. The three secondary bedrooms are upstairs along with the oversized loft. The multi-functional loft space could be used as an additional family, office, or playroom. Must see!!--

(RLNE4499278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12671 Belcroft Drive have any available units?
12671 Belcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12671 Belcroft Drive have?
Some of 12671 Belcroft Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12671 Belcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12671 Belcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12671 Belcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12671 Belcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12671 Belcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 12671 Belcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12671 Belcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12671 Belcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12671 Belcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12671 Belcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 12671 Belcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 12671 Belcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12671 Belcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12671 Belcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
