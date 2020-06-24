All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12504 Safari Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12504 Safari Ln
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

12504 Safari Ln

12504 Safari Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12504 Safari Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Panther Trace Home - Available for an April 1st move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Panther Trace that has many amenities for you to enjoy. Centrally located in the neighborhood makes it a very short walk to the resort style community pool, fenced play ground, two tennis courts, two basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. Collins Elementary is located right in Panther Trace. This home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private office with a door, den which is separate from the living room, three car garage, large screened lanai, and a very large yard not usually found in a typical subdivision. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an island with seating which is right off the living room and dining room area. The home is located in a cul-de-sac. Short drive to the many restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, and entertainment. This is a perfect home for someone who needs to quickly get to MacDill Air Force Base, downtown Tampa, or many of the near by beaches. Call today to schedule an immediate showing.

(RLNE3990899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 Safari Ln have any available units?
12504 Safari Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12504 Safari Ln have?
Some of 12504 Safari Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12504 Safari Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12504 Safari Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 Safari Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12504 Safari Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12504 Safari Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12504 Safari Ln offers parking.
Does 12504 Safari Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12504 Safari Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 Safari Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12504 Safari Ln has a pool.
Does 12504 Safari Ln have accessible units?
No, 12504 Safari Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 Safari Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12504 Safari Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa