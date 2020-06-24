12504 Safari Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Panther Trace Home - Available for an April 1st move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Panther Trace that has many amenities for you to enjoy. Centrally located in the neighborhood makes it a very short walk to the resort style community pool, fenced play ground, two tennis courts, two basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. Collins Elementary is located right in Panther Trace. This home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private office with a door, den which is separate from the living room, three car garage, large screened lanai, and a very large yard not usually found in a typical subdivision. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an island with seating which is right off the living room and dining room area. The home is located in a cul-de-sac. Short drive to the many restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, and entertainment. This is a perfect home for someone who needs to quickly get to MacDill Air Force Base, downtown Tampa, or many of the near by beaches. Call today to schedule an immediate showing.



(RLNE3990899)