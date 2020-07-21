All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:28 PM

12223 Shady Forest Drive

12223 Shady Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12223 Shady Forest Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive have any available units?
12223 Shady Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12223 Shady Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12223 Shady Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 Shady Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12223 Shady Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 12223 Shady Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12223 Shady Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12223 Shady Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12223 Shady Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12223 Shady Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12223 Shady Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12223 Shady Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
