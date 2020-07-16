All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

12108 Fruitwood Drive

12108 Fruitwood Drive · (813) 313-0175
Location

12108 Fruitwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12108 Fruitwood Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12108 Fruitwood Drive Available 08/01/20 12108 Fruitwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569 - NO CARPET!!! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2-car garage. Open floor plan for entertaining family and friends. Laminate floors throughout. The kitchen includes all appliances and a breakfast nook area for additional eating space. Newer range, dishwasher and washer. The master bedroom features walk-in closet and sliding doors to enjoy the large screened lanai and very spacious fenced backyard. This home is located in close proximity to US 301 and I-75 and MacDill AFB for an easy commute. This home won’t last long! Call Now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5925617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 Fruitwood Drive have any available units?
12108 Fruitwood Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12108 Fruitwood Drive have?
Some of 12108 Fruitwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 Fruitwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12108 Fruitwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 Fruitwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12108 Fruitwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12108 Fruitwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12108 Fruitwood Drive offers parking.
Does 12108 Fruitwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12108 Fruitwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 Fruitwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12108 Fruitwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12108 Fruitwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12108 Fruitwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 Fruitwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12108 Fruitwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
