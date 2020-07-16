Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

12108 Fruitwood Drive Available 08/01/20 12108 Fruitwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569 - NO CARPET!!! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2-car garage. Open floor plan for entertaining family and friends. Laminate floors throughout. The kitchen includes all appliances and a breakfast nook area for additional eating space. Newer range, dishwasher and washer. The master bedroom features walk-in closet and sliding doors to enjoy the large screened lanai and very spacious fenced backyard. This home is located in close proximity to US 301 and I-75 and MacDill AFB for an easy commute. This home won’t last long! Call Now.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5925617)