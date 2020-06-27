11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage

Stunning newer construction home in Riverview. Enjoy this 5 bed/3 bath home with over 2500 sf in the vibrant Waterleaf Estates. This vibrant community boasts high end amenities. Stay active at the fitness stations, basketball courts, walking trail or the resort-style swimming pool to name a few. This home is gorgeous. Ceramic tile throughout the lower level. Rich dark wood cabinetry in the kitchen, stainless appliances and granite counters. Bedroom and full bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs you'll find a unique loft/landing area surrounded by an additional 4 bedrooms. The master suite is huge with tub and shower, walk-in closet and double vanities. Washer/dryer included and upstairs for convenience. Schedule your viewing today!