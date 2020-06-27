All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD

11916 Sand Myrtle Road · No Longer Available
Location

11916 Sand Myrtle Road, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning newer construction home in Riverview. Enjoy this 5 bed/3 bath home with over 2500 sf in the vibrant Waterleaf Estates. This vibrant community boasts high end amenities. Stay active at the fitness stations, basketball courts, walking trail or the resort-style swimming pool to name a few. This home is gorgeous. Ceramic tile throughout the lower level. Rich dark wood cabinetry in the kitchen, stainless appliances and granite counters. Bedroom and full bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs you'll find a unique loft/landing area surrounded by an additional 4 bedrooms. The master suite is huge with tub and shower, walk-in closet and double vanities. Washer/dryer included and upstairs for convenience. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD have any available units?
11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD have?
Some of 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD has a pool.
Does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11916 SAND MYRTLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
