11434 WESTON COURSE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and a beautiful pond view. Enter into a large foyer which leads to the open floor plan. The spacious family room is light and bright and open to the formal dining room. The kitchen features wood cabinetry, granite counters, pantry, separate breakfast nook, recessed lighting and all appliances including glass cooktop range built-in microwave and side-by-side refrigerator. The large master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a private bath with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and big walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are at the front of the house and share a hall bath. Upstairs is a HUGE 27x15 bonus room for a , playroom and office space or anything else you can think of. Other features include upgraded carpet, tile in the kitchen and baths, customizable closet organizers, separate AC unit for the bonus room and a radiant roof barrier for energy efficiency. The community offers a pool, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court and miles of walking/biking trails. You get all of this along with an A-rated elementary school in the community, easy access to highways, restaurants, shopping and MacDill AFB. There is also a new mall and hospital being built one mile away!