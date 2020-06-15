11420 Misty Isle Lane

Amenities

Plenty of Space - Plenty of open space in this, over 2500sf, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, South Cove home. This community, located within Summerfield, has its own pool, but is able to enjoy other Summerfield amenities. The two story foyer greets you upon opening the front door. An expansive living room/dining room combo is in front of you with the den/office to your right. There is a half bath located on the main floor. The kitchen includes wood cabinetry, island and opens to the breakfast nook and family room. Family room has new, upgraded laminate flooring. Sliders leading to the covered lanai overlooking the pond are in the family room and living room. The owner's retreat boasts two walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, separate tub and shower and large linen closet. Bedroom has a trey ceiling and triple windows overlooking the pond. For convenience, the laundry is located on the second floor. Home is convenient to all highways and commuter routes, area amusement parks and beaches.



No Pets Allowed



