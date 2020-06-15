All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

11420 Misty Isle Lane

11420 Misty Isle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Misty Isle Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Plenty of Space - Plenty of open space in this, over 2500sf, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, South Cove home. This community, located within Summerfield, has its own pool, but is able to enjoy other Summerfield amenities. The two story foyer greets you upon opening the front door. An expansive living room/dining room combo is in front of you with the den/office to your right. There is a half bath located on the main floor. The kitchen includes wood cabinetry, island and opens to the breakfast nook and family room. Family room has new, upgraded laminate flooring. Sliders leading to the covered lanai overlooking the pond are in the family room and living room. The owner's retreat boasts two walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, separate tub and shower and large linen closet. Bedroom has a trey ceiling and triple windows overlooking the pond. For convenience, the laundry is located on the second floor. Home is convenient to all highways and commuter routes, area amusement parks and beaches.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane have any available units?
11420 Misty Isle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 11420 Misty Isle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11420 Misty Isle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 Misty Isle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11420 Misty Isle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane offer parking?
No, 11420 Misty Isle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 Misty Isle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11420 Misty Isle Lane has a pool.
Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane have accessible units?
No, 11420 Misty Isle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 Misty Isle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11420 Misty Isle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11420 Misty Isle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
