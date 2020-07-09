11336 IVY FLOWER LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and plenty of natural lighting. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar for your convenience, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Make this home yours today!