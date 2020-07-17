All apartments in Riverview
11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP

11313 Brighton Knoll Loop · (407) 687-4496
Location

11313 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
EXCELLENT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN RIVERVIEW. This IMMACULATELY kept 4/2 Home is just waiting to find the right family to take care of it. It has an open-concept kitchen with spacious granite counter tops and island that allows you to entertain guests while preparing chef-inspired meals. The Master Suite sits at the back of the home with an over sized walk in closet, a well appointed en suite bathroom, and extra space for a in-room office, entertainment system, or sitting area. The house has new floors, new fans on each room, and new windows shades.

South Fork has plenty of amenities, including sidewalks for walking, running etc. Gorgeous pool and clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to I-75 and 301

Make your appointment for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have any available units?
11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have?
Some of 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offers parking.
Does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP has a pool.
Does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
