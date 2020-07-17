11313 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

EXCELLENT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN RIVERVIEW. This IMMACULATELY kept 4/2 Home is just waiting to find the right family to take care of it. It has an open-concept kitchen with spacious granite counter tops and island that allows you to entertain guests while preparing chef-inspired meals. The Master Suite sits at the back of the home with an over sized walk in closet, a well appointed en suite bathroom, and extra space for a in-room office, entertainment system, or sitting area. The house has new floors, new fans on each room, and new windows shades.



South Fork has plenty of amenities, including sidewalks for walking, running etc. Gorgeous pool and clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to I-75 and 301



Make your appointment for a private showing!