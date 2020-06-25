All apartments in Riverview
11241 Spring Point Circle
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:26 PM

11241 Spring Point Circle

11241 Spring Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11241 Spring Point Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the gated resort style community of Lucaya Lake Club, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is the perfect place to call home. The open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining guests as it unites the kitchen, dining, and living room. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops. You can also enjoy relaxing outside on the paved patio. The spacious master bedroom and bath gives you 2 walk in closets, dual sinks, and a large walk in shower. The Community features a 78 acre lake with a floating dock and boat ramp for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, or just enjoying the beautiful view. The community also has a club house, fitness center, splash park, playground, swimming pool, and walking trails. You have to see this for yourself! You will feel like you are at a 5 star resort. This home is located minutes to HWY 301 and I-75, where you will have easy access to a wide variety of restaurants, recreation spots, golf courses, and more. Riverview is centrally located to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota, making Tampa Bays Gulf beaches, amazing fishing waters, and many other attractions so close to home.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY S.SHORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11241 Spring Point Circle have any available units?
11241 Spring Point Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11241 Spring Point Circle have?
Some of 11241 Spring Point Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11241 Spring Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11241 Spring Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11241 Spring Point Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11241 Spring Point Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11241 Spring Point Circle offer parking?
No, 11241 Spring Point Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11241 Spring Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11241 Spring Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11241 Spring Point Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11241 Spring Point Circle has a pool.
Does 11241 Spring Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 11241 Spring Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11241 Spring Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11241 Spring Point Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
