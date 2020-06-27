11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE

Amenities

This 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath home is located in the lovely gated community of Moss Landing. With more than 2700 square feet spread over 2 floors, there is more than enough room for the whole family to spread out. Picture a set of rockers on the large covered front porch. Enter the home and discover upgraded moldings, ceiling fans throughout and classic finishes. In the kitchen, 2 tone cabinets surround stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar opens the space up to the rest of the living area. The downstairs master suite is a great place to unwind at the end of a long day. Upstairs, an oversized loft would make the perfect game room! All secondary bedrooms are located upstairs and give everyone privacy. Outside, a large covered lanai opens to the homes screened in pool. Beyond the lanai, a fully fenced yard and back lawn are perfect for your 4 legged friends. You won’t want to miss the chance to live in this gorgeous home! Call today to schedule a showing before it’s gone!



Compare! All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, even complete pool service - that's $240/mo in included services!