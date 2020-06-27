All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE

11108 Irish Moss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11108 Irish Moss Avenue, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
This 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath home is located in the lovely gated community of Moss Landing. With more than 2700 square feet spread over 2 floors, there is more than enough room for the whole family to spread out. Picture a set of rockers on the large covered front porch. Enter the home and discover upgraded moldings, ceiling fans throughout and classic finishes. In the kitchen, 2 tone cabinets surround stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar opens the space up to the rest of the living area. The downstairs master suite is a great place to unwind at the end of a long day. Upstairs, an oversized loft would make the perfect game room! All secondary bedrooms are located upstairs and give everyone privacy. Outside, a large covered lanai opens to the homes screened in pool. Beyond the lanai, a fully fenced yard and back lawn are perfect for your 4 legged friends. You won’t want to miss the chance to live in this gorgeous home! Call today to schedule a showing before it’s gone!

Compare! All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, even complete pool service - that's $240/mo in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE have any available units?
11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE have?
Some of 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11108 IRISH MOSS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa