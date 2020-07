Amenities

pet friendly bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF MOSS LANDING. HOME FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LAMINATED FLOORING AND TILE WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, AND NICE FENCED BACK YARD TO ENJOY THE FLORIDA WEATHER. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAYS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.