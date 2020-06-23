All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

10905 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10905 Newbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh paint and new flooring. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the beautiful community of Panther Trace. As you drive up you will notice the inviting front porch. Inside features a large Great Room and a County Style Kitchen with a sunny eat-in area with sliders leading out to the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa