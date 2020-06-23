Fresh paint and new flooring. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the beautiful community of Panther Trace. As you drive up you will notice the inviting front porch. Inside features a large Great Room and a County Style Kitchen with a sunny eat-in area with sliders leading out to the patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.