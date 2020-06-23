10905 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh paint and new flooring. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the beautiful community of Panther Trace. As you drive up you will notice the inviting front porch. Inside features a large Great Room and a County Style Kitchen with a sunny eat-in area with sliders leading out to the patio.