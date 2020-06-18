All apartments in Riverview
10618 Sweet Sapling Street
10618 Sweet Sapling Street

10618 Sweet Sapling St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1454284
Location

10618 Sweet Sapling St, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,634

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1461 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes. Be the first to rent a newly constructed home with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,634, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
