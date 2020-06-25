10536 Whispering Hammock Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Family Home in a Great Location! - Location! Location! Location! The Sanctuary is a hidden gem located in the middle of bustling Riverview near I-75. This appealing two-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen situated in between the living room and dining room and all bedrooms upstairs. The living room overlooks a covered patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining outdoors and the well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The Owners Suite has an en suite bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room, equipped with included washer and dryer, located quietly away from living areas and bedrooms.



(RLNE3935713)