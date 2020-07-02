10420 LAGUNA PLAINS DRIVE

Amenities

Like new gorgeous Medford Lakes home available for rent. This beautiful home is only 1 year old and ready for its next occupants. Enjoy living in this well kept community. Living in Medford Lakes will make your commute easy no matter where you need to be. I75, 301, Brandon, shopping plus restaurants are only minutes away. The ground floor has an open concept offering convenience for your every day needs. There is ceramic tile throughout the ground floor, a large kitchen, half bath and a spacious living and dining room with views of the pond. Upstairs you will find a fantastic master suite, laundry room (washer and dryer included) and secondary bedrooms and bath. Huge backyard not only has views of the lovely pond but is fully fenced. Community pool included! Contact us for more information! Rooms sizes are estimate and future tenant should verify room sizes. Medium size dog ok (pet fee required. Application fee apply per adult residing in the home.