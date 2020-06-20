461 W MARION AVENUE

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL - ADORABLE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM
APARTMENT $995.00 per month includes water. $1200.00 security deposit. IN
THE BEAUTIFUL RARE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF PUNTA GORDA! This amazing location
offers a unique space for 1 person with a kitchen, dining area and living
room. The living room leads into the large bedroom through beautiful French
doors. The bedroom has a bathroom attached and sliders, with screens to
enjoy the fresh air, and leads to the lush shared backyard! Not only is the
backyard great for social events, but the location of this rental is PERFECT
and super high demand. Walking distance to places to work, Fishermen's
Village, Downtown Punta Gorda AND Gilchrist Park! Also, the apartment is
only one block from the Charlotte Harbor! Sorry NO PETS.