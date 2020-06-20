All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

461 W MARION AVENUE

461 West Marion Avenue · (941) 769-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

461 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL - ADORABLE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM
APARTMENT $995.00 per month includes water. $1200.00 security deposit. IN
THE BEAUTIFUL RARE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF PUNTA GORDA! This amazing location
offers a unique space for 1 person with a kitchen, dining area and living
room. The living room leads into the large bedroom through beautiful French
doors. The bedroom has a bathroom attached and sliders, with screens to
enjoy the fresh air, and leads to the lush shared backyard! Not only is the
backyard great for social events, but the location of this rental is PERFECT
and super high demand. Walking distance to places to work, Fishermen's
Village, Downtown Punta Gorda AND Gilchrist Park! Also, the apartment is
only one block from the Charlotte Harbor! Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 W MARION AVENUE have any available units?
461 W MARION AVENUE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 461 W MARION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
461 W MARION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 W MARION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 461 W MARION AVENUE offer parking?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 461 W MARION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 W MARION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 461 W MARION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 461 W MARION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 W MARION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 W MARION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
