461 W MARION AVENUE

ANNUAL RENTAL - ADORABLE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM

APARTMENT $995.00 per month includes water. $1200.00 security deposit. IN

THE BEAUTIFUL RARE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF PUNTA GORDA! This amazing location

offers a unique space for 1 person with a kitchen, dining area and living

room. The living room leads into the large bedroom through beautiful French

doors. The bedroom has a bathroom attached and sliders, with screens to

enjoy the fresh air, and leads to the lush shared backyard! Not only is the

backyard great for social events, but the location of this rental is PERFECT

and super high demand. Walking distance to places to work, Fishermen's

Village, Downtown Punta Gorda AND Gilchrist Park! Also, the apartment is

only one block from the Charlotte Harbor! Sorry NO PETS.