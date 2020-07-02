All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE

3701 Albacete Circle · (941) 875-9060
Location

3701 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Live in Style at Villas at Burnt Store Isles: Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that can be used as a 3rd. bedroom, office or play room. Kitchen has all the updated appliances such as Glass Top Stove, Over the Hood Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker.
Newer kitchen Cabinets, double Stainless Steel kitchen Sink & garbage disposal. Kitchen with eat in area (breakfast nook). Laundry room with washer/dryer and very spacious. Kitchen, hallways, bathrooms & Laundry Room have Tile Flooring. Central Air & Central Heat.
Dining Area for formal dining table and chairs. Spacious living room overlooking the lanai.
The living spaces have carpets as well as the Master bedroom and the guest bedroom.
Master Bath has a walk-in Shower, double sink vanity and Toilet Closet.
Guest Bathroom has tub/shower combo, single sink with vanity. Villas At Burnt Store Isles is a deed restricted community. COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE WITH GRILLING AREA.
Home was built in 2005 and has 1451 Sq. Feet Under Air. Includes the basic cable and all the lawn and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have any available units?
3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
