3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE

Amenities

Live in Style at Villas at Burnt Store Isles: Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that can be used as a 3rd. bedroom, office or play room. Kitchen has all the updated appliances such as Glass Top Stove, Over the Hood Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker.

Newer kitchen Cabinets, double Stainless Steel kitchen Sink & garbage disposal. Kitchen with eat in area (breakfast nook). Laundry room with washer/dryer and very spacious. Kitchen, hallways, bathrooms & Laundry Room have Tile Flooring. Central Air & Central Heat.

Dining Area for formal dining table and chairs. Spacious living room overlooking the lanai.

The living spaces have carpets as well as the Master bedroom and the guest bedroom.

Master Bath has a walk-in Shower, double sink vanity and Toilet Closet.

Guest Bathroom has tub/shower combo, single sink with vanity. Villas At Burnt Store Isles is a deed restricted community. COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE WITH GRILLING AREA.

Home was built in 2005 and has 1451 Sq. Feet Under Air. Includes the basic cable and all the lawn and landscaping.