Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda. Light and spacious living room AND family room provide plenty of room to entertain guests. Private backyard with view of a pond area. Generous size master bedroom boasts a king size bed, and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Second bedroom offers 2 twins and third bedroom has a Queen bed. At the end of a cul-de-sac so it is quiet and convenient to biking and walking trails. Enjoy the sun and fun of Punta Gorda. AVAILABLE: August 2019. If you want to rent Annually the terms and rates will be adjusted contact us for more details.