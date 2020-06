Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL CANAL FRONT HOME, BEST and RARE PGI LOCATION. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter space, a breakfast bar and a separate casual and formal dining area. Beautiful built in dining hutch. Large living room vaulted ceilings with natural light and triple sliders to the screened lanai. Generous sized master bedroom with his/hers walk-in closets. Walk out directly to pool/lanai area. Large master bath with dual sinks, tub and walk-in shower 2nd bedroom is spacious with water and pool view. Heated sparkling pool with expansive screened lanai with storage and separate pool bath. Large laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Pull your boat up to your very own DEEDED DOCK. Walking to waterfront and biking trails nearby.