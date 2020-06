90 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym playground pool pool table hot tub sauna tennis court

TOP FLOOR IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE VIVANTE! LEASE OR PURCHASE! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION! SPACIOUS, OPEN PLAN, OVERLOOKS LAKE & SURROUNDING AREA, SUNRISE VIEWS! TILE FLOORS THRUOUT EXCEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS. SPLIT PLAN, BEAUTIFUL, LIGHT! GREAT RM/DINING RM PLUS BKFT AREA OFF KITCHEN! 3 SLIDERS OPEN TO LANAI TO LET LIGHT AND VIEWS IN! NOTE: WINDOWS TREATMENTS ON WINDOWS AND SLIDERS! 19' LONG LANAI! A DREAMY, CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AWAITS IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY ON THE PEACE RIVER/CHARLOTTE HARBOR! 12000 SQ FT CLUBHOUSE OFFERS AMENITIES SUCH AS GYM/FITNESS, 2 POOLS, 1 A LAP, STEAM/SAUNA, HOT TUB, TENNIS, PLUS A REAL WELLNESS SPA! MANIS/PEDIS/MASSAGES ON SITE! BILLIARD ROOM, CLUBHOUSE, CARD RMS, CRAFT RMS, ALL KINDS OF ONGOING ACTIVITIES HERE! ELEVATOR ACCESS TO YOUR TOP FLOOR END UNIT! VIVANTE IS WALKING DISTANCE TO A BEAUTIFUL PARK ON THE HARBOR WHERE YOU CAN FISH/BOAT/KAYAK/PICNIC AND RELAX. DOWNTOWN 3 MILES AWAY OFFERS DINING, SHOPPING, STUNNING WATERFRONT PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS, FISHING PIERS PLUS MORE! HIKING/CYCLING TRAIL OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR-18 MILES OF GREAT PATHWAYS! SMALL TOWN ATMOSPHERE, SLOWER PACED, FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, YET CONVENIENT TO FT MYERS OR VENICE FOR MORE FUN! ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! WATER/SEWER/CABLE ALSO INCLUDED IN RENT!