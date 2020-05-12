All apartments in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL
701 VIA FORMIA
Last updated May 12 2020

701 VIA FORMIA

701 Via Formia · (941) 769-3534
Punta Gorda
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Location

701 Via Formia, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER-APRIL- STUNNING VIEWS FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM TROPICAL OASIS! Expansive lanai with beautiful water views. Kitchen is updated has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Living room opens out to the lanai, expanding the living space. Master bedroom boasts king bed and large walk-in closet. Master bath suite has dual sinks and walk-in shower. 2nd BR has queen bed perfect for guests. 3rd BR has two twin size beds. Sparkling heated pool. Prime PG Isles neighborhood, convenient to biking and walking trails, Fishermen’s Village, enjoy the sun and fun of Punta Gorda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 VIA FORMIA have any available units?
701 VIA FORMIA has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 VIA FORMIA have?
Some of 701 VIA FORMIA's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 VIA FORMIA currently offering any rent specials?
701 VIA FORMIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 VIA FORMIA pet-friendly?
No, 701 VIA FORMIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 701 VIA FORMIA offer parking?
Yes, 701 VIA FORMIA does offer parking.
Does 701 VIA FORMIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 VIA FORMIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 VIA FORMIA have a pool?
Yes, 701 VIA FORMIA has a pool.
Does 701 VIA FORMIA have accessible units?
No, 701 VIA FORMIA does not have accessible units.
Does 701 VIA FORMIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 VIA FORMIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 VIA FORMIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 VIA FORMIA does not have units with air conditioning.
