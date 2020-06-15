559 Philodendron

Amenities

SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE

* OVERSIZED CORNER LOT

* ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75

* CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.

* FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE

* GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN



ANNUAL RENTAL. Situated in the deed restricted community Burnt Store Meadows. Almost a third of on acre lot. Lawn maintenance included in rent. The house has fresh paint throughout inside and outside. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and wood cabinets. Plenty of room for family and friends with over 1600 square feet of living space, formal living and dining, and eat in kitchen. Master Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a spacious master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Only minutes from US-41 and I-75. Less than 10 min to Downtown Punta Gorda. Call today for a tour of this property.



(RLNE5724449)