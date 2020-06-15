All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

559 Philodendron

559 Philodendron · (941) 833-4777
Location

559 Philodendron, Punta Gorda, FL 33955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 559 Philodendron · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE
* OVERSIZED CORNER LOT
* ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75
* CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.
* FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE
* GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN

ANNUAL RENTAL. Situated in the deed restricted community Burnt Store Meadows. Almost a third of on acre lot. Lawn maintenance included in rent. The house has fresh paint throughout inside and outside. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and wood cabinets. Plenty of room for family and friends with over 1600 square feet of living space, formal living and dining, and eat in kitchen. Master Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a spacious master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Only minutes from US-41 and I-75. Less than 10 min to Downtown Punta Gorda. Call today for a tour of this property.

(RLNE5724449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Philodendron have any available units?
559 Philodendron has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 559 Philodendron have?
Some of 559 Philodendron's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 Philodendron currently offering any rent specials?
559 Philodendron isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Philodendron pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 Philodendron is pet friendly.
Does 559 Philodendron offer parking?
Yes, 559 Philodendron does offer parking.
Does 559 Philodendron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Philodendron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Philodendron have a pool?
No, 559 Philodendron does not have a pool.
Does 559 Philodendron have accessible units?
No, 559 Philodendron does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Philodendron have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 Philodendron does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 Philodendron have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 Philodendron does not have units with air conditioning.
