SEASONAL RENTAL- BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW FROM THIS 2nd FLOOR 2 BEDROOM CONDO. Fully equipped spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living room with a lot of natural light from the large lanai sliders. Generous sized master bedroom with king bed with access to lanai, and a private bathroom. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin beds. Condo sleeps up to 4. Screened lanai faces west and over looks the saltwater canal to enjoy beautiful sunsets. Heated community pool and community tennis courts, friendly condo community! Pull your boat up to the COMMUNITY DOCKS WITH SAILBOAT WATER ACCESS! Close to all Punta Gorda attractions and across the street from St. Andrews Golf Course.