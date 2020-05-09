All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE

3713 Albacete Circle · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3713 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
THIS PROPERTY IS BOOKED FROM 12/27/2020 TO 4/27/2021:
This home located at Villas of Burnt Store Isles is pure Florida Style Living.
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with Den, split floor plan with all the amenities needed. All you’ll need to bring is your toiletries and clothing.
Kitchen comes with Granite Counter tops, breakfast bar and new cabinets, all new appliances including over the hood microwave. French Door style Stainless Steel refrigerator with freezer on the bottom. Plenty of dishes, silverware, drinkware, glassware and so much more. Breakfast nook with round glass table and chairs. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. The living room/dining room combo features a round glass table with 4 chairs. Tommy Bahama style living room furniture, with large flat screen television. Master bedroom has a king bed with nightstands and lamps. Ceiling fan with light kit has a remote control. Master Bathroom has a spacious walk-in shower with built in bench. Double sink/vanity, his and her walk-in closets and a private toilet closet.
Guest Bedroom comes with a queen bed and nightstands with lamps and dresser.
Den is located as you come in the front entry, has desk and sofa that opens to bed for extra sleeping accommodations.
There is a Hot tub on the lanai and shaded area with table, chairs, chaise lounge.
There is a community pool just a short distance. The pool house has few round glass top tables with chairs for large gatherings or for get togethers. There is a flat screen television for movie night, there is a kitchenette with bar stools to hang out. There is a grilling station on the one side of the pool deck area, lots of chaise lounging chairs around the pool are for sunning, heated pool for swimming and a hot tub for relaxing. What more can you ask for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have any available units?
3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity