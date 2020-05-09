3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

THIS PROPERTY IS BOOKED FROM 12/27/2020 TO 4/27/2021:

This home located at Villas of Burnt Store Isles is pure Florida Style Living.

Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with Den, split floor plan with all the amenities needed. All you’ll need to bring is your toiletries and clothing.

Kitchen comes with Granite Counter tops, breakfast bar and new cabinets, all new appliances including over the hood microwave. French Door style Stainless Steel refrigerator with freezer on the bottom. Plenty of dishes, silverware, drinkware, glassware and so much more. Breakfast nook with round glass table and chairs. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. The living room/dining room combo features a round glass table with 4 chairs. Tommy Bahama style living room furniture, with large flat screen television. Master bedroom has a king bed with nightstands and lamps. Ceiling fan with light kit has a remote control. Master Bathroom has a spacious walk-in shower with built in bench. Double sink/vanity, his and her walk-in closets and a private toilet closet.

Guest Bedroom comes with a queen bed and nightstands with lamps and dresser.

Den is located as you come in the front entry, has desk and sofa that opens to bed for extra sleeping accommodations.

There is a Hot tub on the lanai and shaded area with table, chairs, chaise lounge.

There is a community pool just a short distance. The pool house has few round glass top tables with chairs for large gatherings or for get togethers. There is a flat screen television for movie night, there is a kitchenette with bar stools to hang out. There is a grilling station on the one side of the pool deck area, lots of chaise lounging chairs around the pool are for sunning, heated pool for swimming and a hot tub for relaxing. What more can you ask for.