3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123

3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access. Wood cabinets in kitchen with high end furnishings throughout. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer and a lanai overlooking serene waterfront canal. Fully furnished unit includes water, electricity, basic cable and internet. Great location close to down town Punta Gorda, Fisherman's Village, local restaurants, and all of Florida's wonderful amenities.Call Bonnie Weichbrodt at 941-786-0964 for more information and available dates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5036414)