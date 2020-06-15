All apartments in Punta Gorda
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123

3314 Wood Thrush Drive · (941) 255-7264 ext. 612
Location

3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access. Wood cabinets in kitchen with high end furnishings throughout. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer and a lanai overlooking serene waterfront canal. Fully furnished unit includes water, electricity, basic cable and internet. Great location close to down town Punta Gorda, Fisherman's Village, local restaurants, and all of Florida's wonderful amenities.Call Bonnie Weichbrodt at 941-786-0964 for more information and available dates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have any available units?
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have?
Some of 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123's amenities include in unit laundry, elevator, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 offer parking?
No, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have a pool?
No, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have accessible units?
No, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123 does not have units with air conditioning.
