All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:05 AM

3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE

3245 Purple Martin Drive · (941) 626-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3245 Purple Martin Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Punta Gorda Isles ~ Seasonal/Short Term Rental ~ (Rented for Jan, Feb & March 2021) other dates still available. Nicely Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor End Unit Condo with Dock. Gorgeous Water Views from the Main Living area, the Screened-in Lanai and the Master Bedroom. Fully Furnished with Everything you need to make this YOUR home away from home. Master bedroom has Queen Bed with en-suite Bath and Sliders to Lanai. Guest bedroom has Queen Bed and Guest Bath has Tub/Shower combo. Sip Your Morning Coffee and afternoon Cocktails on the Lanai while watching for Fish, Dolphins, Manatees and Birds. Soak up the Sun in the Community Pool. Assigned Boat Slip. Laundry room in unit. Fantastic location just minutes to Downtown Punta Gorda & Fishermen's Village for Restaurants, Shopping, Festivals and Entertainment. Lots of Activities to choose from...Boating, Fishing, Kayaking, Golfing, Tennis, Pickleball, a Beautiful Harbor Walk and Bike Trails to name a few. Pack your bags and come Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. Minimum 3 months. No Smoking. No Pets. One Vehicle per Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have any available units?
3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have?
Some of 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity