3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE

Punta Gorda Isles ~ Seasonal/Short Term Rental ~ (Rented for Jan, Feb & March 2021) other dates still available. Nicely Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor End Unit Condo with Dock. Gorgeous Water Views from the Main Living area, the Screened-in Lanai and the Master Bedroom. Fully Furnished with Everything you need to make this YOUR home away from home. Master bedroom has Queen Bed with en-suite Bath and Sliders to Lanai. Guest bedroom has Queen Bed and Guest Bath has Tub/Shower combo. Sip Your Morning Coffee and afternoon Cocktails on the Lanai while watching for Fish, Dolphins, Manatees and Birds. Soak up the Sun in the Community Pool. Assigned Boat Slip. Laundry room in unit. Fantastic location just minutes to Downtown Punta Gorda & Fishermen's Village for Restaurants, Shopping, Festivals and Entertainment. Lots of Activities to choose from...Boating, Fishing, Kayaking, Golfing, Tennis, Pickleball, a Beautiful Harbor Walk and Bike Trails to name a few. Pack your bags and come Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. Minimum 3 months. No Smoking. No Pets. One Vehicle per Unit.