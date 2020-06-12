268 LEWIS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

ANNUAL RENTAL - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS SECOND STORY CORNER UNIT! Volume ceilings and a bright, airy open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, breakfast nook and separate formal dining room. Large living room with tile floors and sliders to the lanai. Spacious bonus room with beautiful French doors is perfect for an office. The generous sized master bedroom boasts gorgeous water views, a huge walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks, a seated vanity area and a walk-in shower. Huge storage closet behind parking space, under the building. Relax on the expansive covered, screened lanai and watch breathtaking sunsets over the canal. Soak in some sun in the sparkling, heated community pool. Pull your boat up to your very own dock and ten thousand pound boat lift! UNFIRNISHED. Wallpaper in Photos Being Removed.