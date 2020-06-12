All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

268 LEWIS CIRCLE

268 Lewis Circle · (941) 769-3534
Location

268 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ANNUAL RENTAL - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS SECOND STORY CORNER UNIT! Volume ceilings and a bright, airy open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, breakfast nook and separate formal dining room. Large living room with tile floors and sliders to the lanai. Spacious bonus room with beautiful French doors is perfect for an office. The generous sized master bedroom boasts gorgeous water views, a huge walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks, a seated vanity area and a walk-in shower. Huge storage closet behind parking space, under the building. Relax on the expansive covered, screened lanai and watch breathtaking sunsets over the canal. Soak in some sun in the sparkling, heated community pool. Pull your boat up to your very own dock and ten thousand pound boat lift! UNFIRNISHED. Wallpaper in Photos Being Removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have any available units?
268 LEWIS CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have?
Some of 268 LEWIS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 LEWIS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
268 LEWIS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 LEWIS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 LEWIS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 LEWIS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
