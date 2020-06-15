All apartments in Punta Gorda
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6

265 Coldeway Drive · (941) 255-7200 ext. 608
Location

265 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
265 Coldeway Dr D6 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR 202 SEASON - 4 MONTH MINIMUM 2 bed 2 bath top floor unit with stairs in the Bridgepoint Condominiums... Nestled in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Fully updated kitchen offers wood cabinets, granite counter tops, custom back splash, and all stainless appliances. The open floor plan flows seamlessly into the living room and lanai overlooking your dock slip #20 and wide water way. The Master Suite with large walk-in closet has a separate entrance to the lanai as well as a large window to capture the sun and watch the boats go by from your bed. Both bathrooms have been redone with large shower, glass doors, new wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Amenities include large pool and recreation, tennis courts, grills, and car wash area. This is truly what you come to Florida for! Located close to Fishermens village, the harbor and downtown shops/dining. Sorry NO PETS. Call Cole today 913-705-0494 for a private showing!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have any available units?
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have?
Some of 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 currently offering any rent specials?
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 pet-friendly?
No, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 offer parking?
No, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 does not offer parking.
Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have a pool?
Yes, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 has a pool.
Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have accessible units?
No, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6 does not have units with air conditioning.
