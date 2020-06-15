265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6

Amenities

265 Coldeway Dr D6 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR 202 SEASON - 4 MONTH MINIMUM 2 bed 2 bath top floor unit with stairs in the Bridgepoint Condominiums... Nestled in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Fully updated kitchen offers wood cabinets, granite counter tops, custom back splash, and all stainless appliances. The open floor plan flows seamlessly into the living room and lanai overlooking your dock slip #20 and wide water way. The Master Suite with large walk-in closet has a separate entrance to the lanai as well as a large window to capture the sun and watch the boats go by from your bed. Both bathrooms have been redone with large shower, glass doors, new wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Amenities include large pool and recreation, tennis courts, grills, and car wash area. This is truly what you come to Florida for! Located close to Fishermens village, the harbor and downtown shops/dining. Sorry NO PETS. Call Cole today 913-705-0494 for a private showing!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848798)