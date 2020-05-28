26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently

partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for

some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the

popular gated golf community of Seminole Lakes! Beautiful view from the

screened lanai, open bright and large rooms, easy to clean tile floors, one

room can be used to store some extra items along with a large laundry room

for extra storage too. Garage will accommodate 1 large car (due to golf

cart). Updated kitchen with all the kitchen essentials, master bedroom has

a king bed, 2 newer TV's, 2nd bedroom is empty for your own needs, enjoy

the lanai and the view of the golf course along with the use of the huge

community pool. 20 mins to DT North Ft. Myers or 10 mins from DT Punta

Gorda. Tenant pay utilities, lawn is included and small dog ok!