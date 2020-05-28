All apartments in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE

26248 Stillwater Circle · (941) 769-3534
Location

26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL 33955

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently
partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for
some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the
popular gated golf community of Seminole Lakes! Beautiful view from the
screened lanai, open bright and large rooms, easy to clean tile floors, one
room can be used to store some extra items along with a large laundry room
for extra storage too. Garage will accommodate 1 large car (due to golf
cart). Updated kitchen with all the kitchen essentials, master bedroom has
a king bed, 2 newer TV's, 2nd bedroom is empty for your own needs, enjoy
the lanai and the view of the golf course along with the use of the huge
community pool. 20 mins to DT North Ft. Myers or 10 mins from DT Punta
Gorda. Tenant pay utilities, lawn is included and small dog ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have any available units?
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have?
Some of 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
