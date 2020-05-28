26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently
partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for
some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the
popular gated golf community of Seminole Lakes! Beautiful view from the
screened lanai, open bright and large rooms, easy to clean tile floors, one
room can be used to store some extra items along with a large laundry room
for extra storage too. Garage will accommodate 1 large car (due to golf
cart). Updated kitchen with all the kitchen essentials, master bedroom has
a king bed, 2 newer TV's, 2nd bedroom is empty for your own needs, enjoy
the lanai and the view of the golf course along with the use of the huge
community pool. 20 mins to DT North Ft. Myers or 10 mins from DT Punta
Gorda. Tenant pay utilities, lawn is included and small dog ok!