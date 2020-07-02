All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated July 2 2020

163 MARIA COURT

163 Maria Court · (941) 830-2111
Location

163 Maria Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - Are you looking to get away from it all? Look no further because this one has what you're looking for. Sip your morning coffee out on the back porch overlooking the big beautiful canal with 45 feet of concrete dock space providing direct access to Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. Home is located in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles, the premier vacation spot in all of Southwest FL. Exquisitely maintained with uniquely Floridian style tropical landscaping surrounding the home in addition to brick-paver driveway and sidewalks that actually wrap around the entire house. Nicely furnished and completely re-modeled 3/3/2 home with almost 2100sq under air. Home features 3 complete and separate bedroom suites with separate bathrooms; all bedrooms have queen sized beds, except for the master which has 2 queen sized beds. Master bath offers that Spa quality feeling in that it is very spacious, featuring separate large walk-in style Roman shower as well as a separate tub and shower unit too. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room and living room with great views of the canal/boat dock through the enclosed Florida room with windows all along the western side of the home. The back porch was extended to accommodate plenty of shaded seating area, gas BBQ and a nice big hot tub. There is thick carpet in the bedrooms and main living areas with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. This house is in a convenient location with quick access to shopping, restaurants, beaches, golf courses and anything else you could need. It is beautifully appointed, comfortable and move-in ready! Come on down and escape the cold Northern winter and live the Florida lifestyle. Home is located on WEST coast of Florida which offers spectacular sunsets and some of the finest boating and fishing this area has to offer. This home will be reserved quickly, and yes, small pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 MARIA COURT have any available units?
163 MARIA COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 MARIA COURT have?
Some of 163 MARIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 MARIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
163 MARIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 MARIA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 MARIA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 163 MARIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 163 MARIA COURT offers parking.
Does 163 MARIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 MARIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 MARIA COURT have a pool?
No, 163 MARIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 163 MARIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 163 MARIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 163 MARIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 MARIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 MARIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 MARIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
