163 MARIA COURT

FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - Are you looking to get away from it all? Look no further because this one has what you're looking for. Sip your morning coffee out on the back porch overlooking the big beautiful canal with 45 feet of concrete dock space providing direct access to Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. Home is located in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles, the premier vacation spot in all of Southwest FL. Exquisitely maintained with uniquely Floridian style tropical landscaping surrounding the home in addition to brick-paver driveway and sidewalks that actually wrap around the entire house. Nicely furnished and completely re-modeled 3/3/2 home with almost 2100sq under air. Home features 3 complete and separate bedroom suites with separate bathrooms; all bedrooms have queen sized beds, except for the master which has 2 queen sized beds. Master bath offers that Spa quality feeling in that it is very spacious, featuring separate large walk-in style Roman shower as well as a separate tub and shower unit too. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room and living room with great views of the canal/boat dock through the enclosed Florida room with windows all along the western side of the home. The back porch was extended to accommodate plenty of shaded seating area, gas BBQ and a nice big hot tub. There is thick carpet in the bedrooms and main living areas with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. This house is in a convenient location with quick access to shopping, restaurants, beaches, golf courses and anything else you could need. It is beautifully appointed, comfortable and move-in ready! Come on down and escape the cold Northern winter and live the Florida lifestyle. Home is located on WEST coast of Florida which offers spectacular sunsets and some of the finest boating and fishing this area has to offer. This home will be reserved quickly, and yes, small pets are allowed.