Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SEASONAL RENTAL 4 month min. - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA ISLES! Spacious living room AND den provide plenty of room to entertain guests. Generous size master bedroom boasts a king size bed, beautiful water views, sliders to the lanai and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower Second bedroom offers TWO TWIN BEDS and third bedroom is set up with a queen bed. Relax on the sprawling screened lanai or fish off the new dock. GREAT PGI LOCATION *Small Dogs Considered* OWNER KEEPS A CAR IN THE GARAGE, TENANTS WILL ONLY HAVE USE OF ONE SPACE