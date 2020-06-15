All apartments in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134

1031 West Retta Esplanade · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL

Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020)
Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021)

Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800*
Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) - $1,500*
*Does not include any taxes, fees or deposits

Two bedroom condo located in the Sunset Breezes complex adjacent to Fishermans Village and is within walking distance of the Punta Gorda historic district, the downtown shops, restaurants & farmers market and a fabulous view of the Peace River. This building has undercover parking garage underneath with an elevator to take you to your unit or you can take the stairs. Enjoy the community outdoor pool.
The condo is open concept with the kitchen as you walk in the door. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. To the right is a small hall leading to the utility area (washer & dryer), the guest bath and the guest bedroom. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and a TV.
From the open kitchen you come to a dining area then into the seating area complete with fireplace. Or sit in the living room area to watch TV complete with wet bar and patio doors leading to the screened in lanai/balcony that over-looks the Peace River.
Enter the Master bedroom off the living area or the lanai. Sleep in the king-sized bed or just lay and watch TV. The master bathroom has a toilet and a bidet, with double sinks, shower and jetted tub.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4541333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have any available units?
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have?
Some of 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 currently offering any rent specials?
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 pet-friendly?
No, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 offer parking?
Yes, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 does offer parking.
Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have a pool?
Yes, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 has a pool.
Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have accessible units?
No, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134 does not have units with air conditioning.
