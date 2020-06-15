1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL



Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020)

Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021)



Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800*

Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) - $1,500*

*Does not include any taxes, fees or deposits



Two bedroom condo located in the Sunset Breezes complex adjacent to Fishermans Village and is within walking distance of the Punta Gorda historic district, the downtown shops, restaurants & farmers market and a fabulous view of the Peace River. This building has undercover parking garage underneath with an elevator to take you to your unit or you can take the stairs. Enjoy the community outdoor pool.

The condo is open concept with the kitchen as you walk in the door. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. To the right is a small hall leading to the utility area (washer & dryer), the guest bath and the guest bedroom. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and a TV.

From the open kitchen you come to a dining area then into the seating area complete with fireplace. Or sit in the living room area to watch TV complete with wet bar and patio doors leading to the screened in lanai/balcony that over-looks the Peace River.

Enter the Master bedroom off the living area or the lanai. Sleep in the king-sized bed or just lay and watch TV. The master bathroom has a toilet and a bidet, with double sinks, shower and jetted tub.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4541333)