All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 23747 SW 117th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, FL
/
23747 SW 117th Pl
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:43 AM

23747 SW 117th Pl

23747 Southwest 117th Place · (786) 356-1766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

23747 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer on 2nd story. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. High ceilings. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have walking closets. Townhouse has been freshly painted. Show it and lease it. Easy to show.
Resort style living. Big community pool, watersplash zone for kids, playground, outdoor gazebo with BBQ area available, fitness center, sauna, great party room with kitchen for social events. 24 hr security.
5 minutes away from Turnpike, Publix and Black Point Marina. Very good charter schools nearby. It won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23747 SW 117th Pl have any available units?
23747 SW 117th Pl has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23747 SW 117th Pl have?
Some of 23747 SW 117th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23747 SW 117th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23747 SW 117th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23747 SW 117th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 23747 SW 117th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 23747 SW 117th Pl offer parking?
No, 23747 SW 117th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 23747 SW 117th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23747 SW 117th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23747 SW 117th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 23747 SW 117th Pl has a pool.
Does 23747 SW 117th Pl have accessible units?
No, 23747 SW 117th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23747 SW 117th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23747 SW 117th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23747 SW 117th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 23747 SW 117th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23747 SW 117th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Princeton 2 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Princeton Apartments with PoolPrinceton Luxury Places
Princeton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FL
Ives Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity