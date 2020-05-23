23747 SW 117th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill sauna

Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer on 2nd story. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. High ceilings. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have walking closets. Townhouse has been freshly painted. Show it and lease it. Easy to show.

Resort style living. Big community pool, watersplash zone for kids, playground, outdoor gazebo with BBQ area available, fitness center, sauna, great party room with kitchen for social events. 24 hr security.

5 minutes away from Turnpike, Publix and Black Point Marina. Very good charter schools nearby. It won't last!