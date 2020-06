Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest suite hot tub

RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. THIS IS A SIDEWALK COMMUNITY , PET FRIENDLY WITH CLUBHOUSE . SOME OF THE AMMENITIES ARE: POOL, SPA, GYM AMD CHILDRENS PLAY GROUND.(WET AND DRY). 1 BED with 1.5 BATHS LOCATED ON MAIN LEVEL... MASTER AND GUEST SUITE.