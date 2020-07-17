All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, FL
/
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace

11823 Southwest 233rd Terrace · (305) 720-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11823 Southwest 233rd Terrace, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
guest suite
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33032 - 5 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Enjoy the Silver Palms lifestyle in this spacious 2-story home located across the street from a neighborhood park with childrens play area and recreation field. Light-filled living spaces include formal living, dining and family room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar & separate breakfast area. 5 BRs/3 BAs including a downstairs guest suite and an expansive 2nd level master suite w/ sitting area, oversized walk-in closet and luxurious bath that features soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool + kids water park, basketball court & picnic/BBQ area. Walking distance to highly rated Somerset Academy Charter School and close to shopping, Black Point Marina & the Florida Turnpike for easy access throughout South Florida. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625174 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have any available units?
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have?
Some of 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace has a pool.
Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Princeton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Princeton Apartments with ParkingPrinceton Dog Friendly Apartments
Princeton Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FL
University Park, FLCutler Bay, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity