Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool guest suite basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill guest suite

11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33032 - 5 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Enjoy the Silver Palms lifestyle in this spacious 2-story home located across the street from a neighborhood park with childrens play area and recreation field. Light-filled living spaces include formal living, dining and family room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar & separate breakfast area. 5 BRs/3 BAs including a downstairs guest suite and an expansive 2nd level master suite w/ sitting area, oversized walk-in closet and luxurious bath that features soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool + kids water park, basketball court & picnic/BBQ area. Walking distance to highly rated Somerset Academy Charter School and close to shopping, Black Point Marina & the Florida Turnpike for easy access throughout South Florida. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625174 ]