8924 SW Pepoli Way

2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano - Amazing opportunity !! . Be the first to live in this 2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. Gorgeous interior finishings, with granite tops, 42'' wood cabinets, stainless appliances, includes washer and dryer. Covered rear porch and spectacular canal view. Available NOW... First, Last and Security are required. .This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished. As furnished the rental rate will be $2350/month.

Call Glenn for more details at 772-285-7558



(RLNE5404726)