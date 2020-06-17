All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie, FL
8924 SW Pepoli Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8924 SW Pepoli Way

8924 SW Pepoli Way · (772) 285-7558
Location

8924 SW Pepoli Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8924 SW Pepoli Way · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano - Amazing opportunity !! . Be the first to live in this 2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. Gorgeous interior finishings, with granite tops, 42'' wood cabinets, stainless appliances, includes washer and dryer. Covered rear porch and spectacular canal view. Available NOW... First, Last and Security are required. .This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished. As furnished the rental rate will be $2350/month.
Call Glenn for more details at 772-285-7558

(RLNE5404726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8924 SW Pepoli Way have any available units?
8924 SW Pepoli Way has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8924 SW Pepoli Way have?
Some of 8924 SW Pepoli Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8924 SW Pepoli Way currently offering any rent specials?
8924 SW Pepoli Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8924 SW Pepoli Way pet-friendly?
No, 8924 SW Pepoli Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 8924 SW Pepoli Way offer parking?
No, 8924 SW Pepoli Way does not offer parking.
Does 8924 SW Pepoli Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8924 SW Pepoli Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8924 SW Pepoli Way have a pool?
No, 8924 SW Pepoli Way does not have a pool.
Does 8924 SW Pepoli Way have accessible units?
No, 8924 SW Pepoli Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8924 SW Pepoli Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8924 SW Pepoli Way does not have units with dishwashers.
