Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath rental home in Lake Charles. This home has tile throughout the living area, eat in kitchen, screened covered and furnished lanai, custom landscape. Enjoy the amenities of community pool, clubhouse, exercise area, walking paths with beautiful views of lakes all just minutes to Saint Lucie West restaurants, Mets Stadium, movie theatre, shopping centers and colleges. Included in rental is basic cable, Lawn service, trash.