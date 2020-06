Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower. Hurricane proof windows. Quiet street. 3 Bedroom Home Next store is also available for rent should additional famiily members be interested