Port St. Lucie, FL
360 NW Shoreline Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

360 NW Shoreline Circle

360 Shoreline Circle · (772) 225-5880
Location

360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 360 NW Shoreline Circle · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
pool table
bocce court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
pool table
tennis court
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds. 2nd guest bedroom is set up as an office but does have an inflatable bed, if needed. Located in Cascades in St Lucie West Florida, there is a 24 hour manned guardhouse, a 26,000 sq ft clubhouse complete with billards room, library, bocce ball, basketball, tennis, golf, pool and covered verandas. $2500 September -December and $3200 January-April

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5788660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 NW Shoreline Circle have any available units?
360 NW Shoreline Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 NW Shoreline Circle have?
Some of 360 NW Shoreline Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 NW Shoreline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
360 NW Shoreline Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 NW Shoreline Circle pet-friendly?
No, 360 NW Shoreline Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 360 NW Shoreline Circle offer parking?
No, 360 NW Shoreline Circle does not offer parking.
Does 360 NW Shoreline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 NW Shoreline Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 NW Shoreline Circle have a pool?
Yes, 360 NW Shoreline Circle has a pool.
Does 360 NW Shoreline Circle have accessible units?
No, 360 NW Shoreline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 360 NW Shoreline Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 NW Shoreline Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
