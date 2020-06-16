360 NW Shoreline Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pool pool table bocce court basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse pool pool table tennis court

Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds. 2nd guest bedroom is set up as an office but does have an inflatable bed, if needed. Located in Cascades in St Lucie West Florida, there is a 24 hour manned guardhouse, a 26,000 sq ft clubhouse complete with billards room, library, bocce ball, basketball, tennis, golf, pool and covered verandas. $2500 September -December and $3200 January-April



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5788660)