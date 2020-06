Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious, Ready to move in 4/2/2 with lots of space for an active lifestyle and a large fenced backyard where you can relax or entertain. Perfect for pets.. Just minutes from the Turnpike and I-95. Great location just minutes from the Becker Rd I-95 and Turnpike exits for easy access to Martin and Palm Beach Counties.3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE CALL FOR LINK.