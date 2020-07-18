3320 SW Blue Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome home to this exquisite executive 2-story 5 bedroom. 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home on over sized estate lot in Paar Estates. This home has it all, gourmet kitchen, formal dining, living, family room, breakfast nook & bar, covered porch with fenced in backyard. Home also features a large entertainment/theater room, huge master suite, and spacious guest bedrooms. No details spared, take a peak ... fall in love. Washer/dryer not warrantied by owner (tenant responsible for all repairs & replacement). Tenant responsible all repairs of $100 or less. FIRST, LAST & SECURITY!