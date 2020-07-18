All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 3320 SW Blue Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
3320 SW Blue Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3320 SW Blue Court

3320 Southwest Blue Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3320 Southwest Blue Court, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home to this exquisite executive 2-story 5 bedroom. 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home on over sized estate lot in Paar Estates. This home has it all, gourmet kitchen, formal dining, living, family room, breakfast nook & bar, covered porch with fenced in backyard. Home also features a large entertainment/theater room, huge master suite, and spacious guest bedrooms. No details spared, take a peak ... fall in love. Washer/dryer not warrantied by owner (tenant responsible for all repairs & replacement). Tenant responsible all repairs of $100 or less. FIRST, LAST & SECURITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 SW Blue Court have any available units?
3320 SW Blue Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 SW Blue Court have?
Some of 3320 SW Blue Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 SW Blue Court currently offering any rent specials?
3320 SW Blue Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 SW Blue Court pet-friendly?
No, 3320 SW Blue Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 3320 SW Blue Court offer parking?
Yes, 3320 SW Blue Court offers parking.
Does 3320 SW Blue Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 SW Blue Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 SW Blue Court have a pool?
No, 3320 SW Blue Court does not have a pool.
Does 3320 SW Blue Court have accessible units?
No, 3320 SW Blue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 SW Blue Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 SW Blue Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University