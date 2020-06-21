2783 SE Bluem Way

Amenities
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,000 air conditioned square footage-All newer wood laminate floors in all bedrooms-Tile in main living area-Open kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances and center island; Kitchen opens to nice size family room-Includes formal living & dining rooms. Huge covered screened porch overlooking a private 1/2 acre lot-Situated on a cul-de-sac so not much thru traffic-Interior freshly painted-New metal roof will be installed which will either be in by move date but installation may still be ongoing after available date of July 1st, 2020-Pets will be on discretion of owner-Accordion hurricane shutters-