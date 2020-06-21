2783 SE Bluem Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,000 air conditioned square footage-All newer wood laminate floors in all bedrooms-Tile in main living area-Open kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances and center island; Kitchen opens to nice size family room-Includes formal living & dining rooms. Huge covered screened porch overlooking a private 1/2 acre lot-Situated on a cul-de-sac so not much thru traffic-Interior freshly painted-New metal roof will be installed which will either be in by move date but installation may still be ongoing after available date of July 1st, 2020-Pets will be on discretion of owner-Accordion hurricane shutters-