All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 2783 SE Bluem Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
2783 SE Bluem Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:32 PM

2783 SE Bluem Way

2783 Southeast Bluem Way · (772) 285-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,000 air conditioned square footage-All newer wood laminate floors in all bedrooms-Tile in main living area-Open kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances and center island; Kitchen opens to nice size family room-Includes formal living & dining rooms. Huge covered screened porch overlooking a private 1/2 acre lot-Situated on a cul-de-sac so not much thru traffic-Interior freshly painted-New metal roof will be installed which will either be in by move date but installation may still be ongoing after available date of July 1st, 2020-Pets will be on discretion of owner-Accordion hurricane shutters-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2783 SE Bluem Way have any available units?
2783 SE Bluem Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2783 SE Bluem Way have?
Some of 2783 SE Bluem Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2783 SE Bluem Way currently offering any rent specials?
2783 SE Bluem Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2783 SE Bluem Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2783 SE Bluem Way is pet friendly.
Does 2783 SE Bluem Way offer parking?
Yes, 2783 SE Bluem Way does offer parking.
Does 2783 SE Bluem Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2783 SE Bluem Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2783 SE Bluem Way have a pool?
No, 2783 SE Bluem Way does not have a pool.
Does 2783 SE Bluem Way have accessible units?
No, 2783 SE Bluem Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2783 SE Bluem Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2783 SE Bluem Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2783 SE Bluem Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity