2285 SW Salmon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated two story Maronda home offers the best of Florida living.Meticulously cared for by the owner, this 4 br 2.5 bt will want to make you move to Port St Lucie in a beat.First floor has been completely updated with granite counter top in the kitchen and ample living area for all your family gatherings,Second floor also has been updated with new tiles in all rooms, vs carpet.This house is conveniently located on on C-24 canal, with private dock, so bring your Jet Skis and come have fun!The owner puored his heart and soul in it, so you can come live your best life yet, do not miss this great opportunity!