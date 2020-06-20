All apartments in Port St. Lucie
2285 SW Salmon Road

2285 Southwest Salmon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Southwest Salmon Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated two story Maronda home offers the best of Florida living.Meticulously cared for by the owner, this 4 br 2.5 bt will want to make you move to Port St Lucie in a beat.First floor has been completely updated with granite counter top in the kitchen and ample living area for all your family gatherings,Second floor also has been updated with new tiles in all rooms, vs carpet.This house is conveniently located on on C-24 canal, with private dock, so bring your Jet Skis and come have fun!The owner puored his heart and soul in it, so you can come live your best life yet, do not miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 SW Salmon Road have any available units?
2285 SW Salmon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 SW Salmon Road have?
Some of 2285 SW Salmon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 SW Salmon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2285 SW Salmon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 SW Salmon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2285 SW Salmon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 2285 SW Salmon Road offer parking?
Yes, 2285 SW Salmon Road does offer parking.
Does 2285 SW Salmon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2285 SW Salmon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 SW Salmon Road have a pool?
No, 2285 SW Salmon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2285 SW Salmon Road have accessible units?
No, 2285 SW Salmon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 SW Salmon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 SW Salmon Road has units with dishwashers.
